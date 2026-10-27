Walt Disney World Fire Knife Performer Brings his Talent to Live-Action "Moana"

For many, working at Walt Disney World is a dream; for others, it's a family affair. One Walt Disney World performer has even taken his skills to the big screen.

What's Happening:

A new post on the Disney Parks Blog spotlights the life of Cast Member Alema Vaiaoga. He is currently a performer at Festival of the Lion King at Disney's Animal Kingdom, but his career and history with Disney are far more extensive.

Vaiaoga is a second-generation Walt Disney World performer, as his father was part of the opening cast as a fire knife dancer of the Spirit of Aloha show at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. In 1998, dad was part of the cast that opened Festival of the Lion King.

Alema Vaiaoga's father taught him fire knife dancing, so when dad retired, Vaiaoga auditioned and took over the role.

The family's fire knife dancing has now reached beyond Orlando as Alema Vaiaoga was cast as one of Moana's ancestors in the live-action Moana movie, now available on Disney+. In addition to appearing on screen, his knowledge was used to train stunt performers in fire knife techniques.