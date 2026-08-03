Swan and Dolphin Reveal Menu For 2026 Food and Wine Classic

Get your food on at the Swan and Dolphin

The EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival starts at the tail end of August but if you can't wait quite that long, a Walt Disney World hotel have you covered. The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has released its menu for the year, and it's got some can't miss items.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is set for August 20 and 21st, from 5-9 p.m.

The event boasts more than 50 food items and 170 beverage selections over the two night event, with live entertainment in a "street party" atmosphere.

The Swan and Dolphin's numerous dining locations will be represented. The full menu is available online , but some dishes being highlighted include: Lasagna (Il Mulino) – house-made pasta, eggplant, fresh pomodoro, béchamel, roasted mushrooms, caper crumbles (Friday) Oyster Espuma (Todd English’s bluezoo) – Gruyère panna cotta, champagne sphere, sea beans, crispy parmesan, tobiko caviar (Friday and Saturday)

full menu is available online

Slow Cooked Berkshire Pork Belly (Smokin D’s) – hickory smoked cane sugar “cloud,” carrot ginger puree, chai apricot glaze, crunchy garlic (Friday)

Slow Braised Wagyu Beef Short Rib (Bourbon Steak) – celery root espuma, shallot marmalade (Friday and Saturday)

(Bourbon Steak) – celery root espuma, shallot marmalade (Friday and Saturday) Watermelon Feta Salad (Amare) – sumac onions, red wine vinaigrette, grilled halloumi, fresh mint (Saturday)

Blackened Cedar Plank Grouper (For the Love of Florida) – red grouper, blackened, served with coconut rice, ginger black beans, green onion and chili-mango-pineapple pico de gallo

(Friday & Saturday)

(For the Love of Florida) – red grouper, blackened, served with coconut rice, ginger black beans, green onion and chili-mango-pineapple pico de gallo (Friday & Saturday) Tacos de Cochinita Pibil (Rosa Mexicano) – roasted pork marinated in achiote and spices, fresh corn tortillas, pickled cabbage, slaw, onions, cilantro (Friday & Saturday)

Mini Smash Burger (The Fountain) – American wagyu beef, American cheese, caramelized onion, Roma tomato, garlic aioli, cheddar-jalapeno slider roll

(The Fountain) – American wagyu beef, American cheese, caramelized onion, Roma tomato, garlic aioli, cheddar-jalapeno slider roll Cured Salmon, Blue Crab (Kimonos) – takuan, avocado, mentaiko sauce, yuzu tobiko, micro radish

(Kimonos) – takuan, avocado, mentaiko sauce, yuzu tobiko, micro radish Tickets to the event are available now. Unlimited food and beverage are included with the ticket.

EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival News:

Foodie fans visiting Walt Disney World will also want to check out the 2026 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. It begins August 27.

In addition to great food and drink, it also includes the Eat to the Beat concert series.

EPCOT has been undergoing some significant landscaping changes in the lead up to the next festival.