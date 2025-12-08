Walt Disney World Golf Named 2026 Resort Golf Course of the Year
The award comes from the National Golf Course Owners Association.
Walt Disney World Golf has been named as the 2026 Resort Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association.
What's Happening:
- The non-profit NGCOA, is the leading authority on the business of golf course ownership and management, representing thousands of golf courses across the United States.
- They have selected the golf courses of Walt Disney World, operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management, as their 2026 Resort Golf Course of the Year.
- Walt Disney World Golf will be officially recognized at NGCOA’s Golf Business Conference 2026, which takes place January 19th-21st, 2026 in Orlando.
- This comes as major projects bringing new life to Walt Disney World Golf are taking place at courses like Disney's Oak Trail, Palm, Magnolia, and Lake Buena Vista Golf Courses.
- For example Disney's Oak Trail launched a major project to overseed all four courses, while a new premium golf cart fleet from Advanced EV is now available on all three 18-hole courses.
What They're Saying:
- Cathy Harbin, President of the NGCOA Board of Directors: “Walt Disney World Golf represents the pinnacle of resort-level golf experiences, establishing a benchmark for service, design, and industry leadership. The APGM team members at Walt Disney World Resort are passionate about our industry, providing first-class experiences and inspiring others. It is a privilege to recognize their dedication to golf and shine a spotlight on their achievements.”
- Bruce Gerlander, General Manager of Walt Disney World Golf: “Each of our world-class courses have hosted some of the biggest names in professional golf, and our amenities and team members ensure that our guests fully enjoy their experience, from bag drop to their final putt, every day of the year. Beyond our dedication to providing Palmer-like hospitality combined with renowned Disney guest service, we value our active NGCOA membership which helps us strengthen operations while being part of a genuine community. Our overarching goal is to create lasting memories by offering exceptional programming and services, including golf instruction, grab-and-go food and beverages, the hybrid sport of FootGolf."
