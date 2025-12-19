For the First Time in Ever, Disneyland Paris Drops New Ad Showcasing Upcoming World of Frozen
But can the Olaf-bot separate his body like promised in this ad?
A new ad has arrived promising a new world of adventure, with the new World of Frozen coming to the Disneyland Paris Resort early next year.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has debuted a new commercial promising plenty of fun and excitement when World of Frozen opens at Disney Adventure World (formerly Walt Disney Studios Park) in March of 2026.
- The new spot shows off the villagers of Arendelle gathering around for the festival. This is actually the land, of course, and then we see Olaf - the loveable snowman from the films - making his way throughout the land and checking out the various offerings. You know, shops, restaurants, et al.
- It’s a fun way of showing what the land will offer to guests, before we are joined by Sven and see Anna and Elsa coming out to meet and greet the guests and villagers before being reminded that the land will open on March 29th, 2026.
- Check out the new spot below.
- The new ad also comes as we hit the 100 day mark - meaning there are 100 days left until the new land opens and the park officially becomes Disney Adventure World.
- The new World of Frozen is the landmark and arguable marquee of this phase of the evolution of Disney Adventure World with a full land that will invite guests to immerse themselves in the world of the smash hit film, Frozen.
- The land will feature a new attraction, Frozen Ever After, as well as characters and entertainment, including the recently revealed announcement of a walk-around Olaf animatronic figure that guests will be able to see.
- Along with the World of Frozen, this also includes the opening of Adventure Way at the park, a new main avenue that will feature entertainment, 14 new dining locations, all leading up to Adventure Bay - home to a brand new nighttime spectacular.
- Adventure Way will also serve as the home for a brand new attraction inspired by the Walt Disney Animation studios classic, Tangled - which also just celebrated its 15th anniversary.
