Third Episode of “20/20” True Crime Limited Series “Bad Romance” Shares the Tragic Story of a Murdered Bride-To-Be
“20/20” co-anchor Deborah Roberts investigates in the third episode of the season, airing Tuesday, April 8th.
A shocking secret leads to the tragic murder of a bride-to-be in the third episode of the 20/20 true crime limited series, Bad Romance.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News contributor and ESPN analyst Ryan Smith is back for a second season of 20/20’s Bad Romance on ABC.
- The new season delves into the harrowing stories of individuals who lost their lives at the hands of those who once vowed to love them forever and examines the devastating consequences of obsession and manipulation, exposing the dark side of love.
- This week’s episode focuses on the ill-fated marriage of Molly Watson and James Addie, and the tragic shooting that happened on a quiet Missouri road.
- When police notified her fiancé, they were met at the door … by his wife. Authorities soon discovered an elaborate plan of deception crafted by Addie. Upon further investigation, police learned there were no lengths to how far Addie would go to conceal his biggest secret.
- 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the harrowing tale of a bride taken too soon and a love story built on lies
- The third episode of Bad Romance airs Tuesday, April 8th (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
