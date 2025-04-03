ABC Renews “The Rookie,” “9-1-1,” “Grey Anatomy,” “Will Trent” and “Shifting Gears” for the 2025-26 Season
This leaves “Doctor Odyssey” as the sole series not yet renewed for a new season.
ABC has handed season renewals to a number of its current drama series, alongside one comedy, for the 2025-26 season.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that ABC has renewed a number of its popular drama series, including:
- The Rookie for Season 8
- 9-1-1 for Season 9 (its third on the network)
- Grey’s Anatomy for Season 22
- Will Trent for Season 4
- This year’s lone new comedy series, Shifting Gears, will also be back for a second season of 10 episodes.
- These renewals join the previously renewed High Potential and Abbott Elementary.
- The only series not to receive a renewal at this point is Doctor Odyssey, which remains on the bubble due to its expensive budget and average ratings.
- Spinoffs of two of the renewed shows are also in the works, with 9-1-1: Nashville as well as a new spinoff to The Rookie.
- Over at Grey’s Anatomy, series star Ellen Pompeo is expected to once again reprise her role as Meredith Grey in Season 22.
