ABC Renews “The Rookie,” “9-1-1,” “Grey Anatomy,” “Will Trent” and “Shifting Gears” for the 2025-26 Season

This leaves “Doctor Odyssey” as the sole series not yet renewed for a new season.

ABC has handed season renewals to a number of its current drama series, alongside one comedy, for the 2025-26 season.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that ABC has renewed a number of its popular drama series, including:
  • This year’s lone new comedy series, Shifting Gears, will also be back for a second season of 10 episodes.
  • These renewals join the previously renewed High Potential and Abbott Elementary.
  • The only series not to receive a renewal at this point is Doctor Odyssey, which remains on the bubble due to its expensive budget and average ratings.
  • Spinoffs of two of the renewed shows are also in the works, with 9-1-1: Nashville as well as a new spinoff to The Rookie.
  • Over at Grey’s Anatomy, series star Ellen Pompeo is expected to once again reprise her role as Meredith Grey in Season 22.

More Disney TV News: