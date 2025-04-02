New “20/20” Reports on the Mysterious Death of a Mother and Her Son’s Miraculous Survival
“20/20” co-anchor Deborah Roberts investigates this shocking case that left many wondering if 22-year-old Nathan was a loving son or a calculated killer.
In this week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20, co-anchor Deborah Roberts reports on a deadly family drama involving an inheritance, a mother lost at sea, and a young man named Nathan Carman.
What’s Happening:
- In 2016, Nathan Carman was found alone at sea, adrift on a life raft during a fishing trip with his mother, Linda. However, when Nathan was rescued, his mother was nowhere to be found.
- What seemed like a miraculous survival story for Nathan soon raised questions as authorities began to probe the mysterious circumstances of the sinking boat.
- Adding to the story, authorities discovered that Nathan’s grandfather had been murdered three years earlier, execution-style – and the killer was never found. Many have wondered if 22-year-old Nathan was a loving son or a calculated killer.
- This 20/20 episode includes exclusive and never-before-heard interviews with key law enforcement officials, including Alfred Bucco of the South Kingston Police Department; Sgt. Chris McKee and Scott McGregor, retired officers with the Windsor Police Department; Eric Gempp, retired from the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Services; FBI retired agent Lisa Tutty; as well as family members Charlene Gallagher, Nathan’s Aunt, and Charles LaPenna, nephew of John Chakalos.
- Additional interviews include David Farrell, attorney for Nathan’s boat insurance companies, and author Casey Sherman, who wrote an upcoming book about the case Blood in the Water.
- The all-new 20/20 airs on Friday, April 4th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
