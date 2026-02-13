Footprints in the Snow: A Seemingly Perfect Husband Harbors a Deadly Secret in a New "20/20"
From murder, mystery and love triangles to secrets and secret affairs, "20/20” offers a true crime-filled way to celebrate Valentine's Day.
They might have looked like the perfect couple, but a deadly mystery changed everything. All will be revealed in this week's brand-new episode of ABC's 20/20.
What's Happening:
- In an all-new episode of 20/20, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang reports on the mysterious murder of a 40-year-old mother near a popular ski resort. Identified as Ashley Schwalm, the mother of two and wife of a local firefighter was found inside a charred SUV.
- While her death was initially believed to be an accident, a forensic investigation revealed a more sinister end to her life. Friends and family in her town of Ontario were shocked to learn that Ashley’s husband, a man who dedicated his life and career to helping those around him, used those skills to orchestrate an elaborate murder scheme.
- He also attempted to cover his tracks by creating an alibi built on technical footprints from phone records, text messages and even his own home-surveillance footage. It wasn’t until eagle-eyed detectives deconstructed his alibi that they were able to capture a killer.
- 20/20: Footprints in the Snow airs Friday, February 13 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.
