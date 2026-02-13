Footprints in the Snow: A Seemingly Perfect Husband Harbors a Deadly Secret in a New "20/20"

From murder, mystery and love triangles to secrets and secret affairs, "20/20” offers a true crime-filled way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

They might have looked like the perfect couple, but a deadly mystery changed everything. All will be revealed in this week's brand-new episode of ABC's 20/20.

What's Happening:

In an all-new episode of 20/20, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang reports on the mysterious murder of a 40-year-old mother near a popular ski resort. Identified as Ashley Schwalm, the mother of two and wife of a local firefighter was found inside a charred SUV.

While her death was initially believed to be an accident, a forensic investigation revealed a more sinister end to her life. Friends and family in her town of Ontario were shocked to learn that Ashley’s husband, a man who dedicated his life and career to helping those around him, used those skills to orchestrate an elaborate murder scheme.

He also attempted to cover his tracks by creating an alibi built on technical footprints from phone records, text messages and even his own home-surveillance footage. It wasn’t until eagle-eyed detectives deconstructed his alibi that they were able to capture a killer.

20/20: Footprints in the Snow airs Friday, February 13 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

