“20/20” Goes Behind the Scenes of Hulu’s “Murdaugh: Death in the Family” and the Infamous Case That Inspired It

This episode will examine the case and the Hulu miniseries inspired by it.

ABC's 20/20 is once again examining the latest revelations in a case that has gripped the nation, that of the Murdaugh family murders.

What's Happening:

This week's brand-new episode of 20/20 will examine the latest discoveries in the case around convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, in addition to offering a look at the recent Hulu miniseries inspired by the story.

The Hulu miniseries Murdaugh: Death in the Family chronicles the events surrounding the mysterious murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh and the dark secrets leading to the stunning downfall of Alex Murdaugh, the powerful patriarch and part of a prominent Southern legal dynasty.

Inspired by real-life events, Murdaugh: Death in the Family is based on reporter Mandy Matney’s memoir and podcast, and the series looks back at events that unraveled in the public eye with murder, greed and money as central themes around one of the most powerful families in South Carolina.

The new 20/20 sees Nightline co-anchor JuJu Chang report on those infamous murders, as well as offering interviews with actors Patricia Arquette (Maggie Murdaugh), Jason Clarke (Alex Murdaugh) and Mandy Matney.

Executive producers Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr discuss bringing the miniseries to life.

20/20: The Murdaugh Family Murders airs Friday, October 31st (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Meanwhile, be sure to check out our review of Murdaugh: Death in the Family – a dramatization that does little to stand out against countless other documentaries and retellings of the story.

