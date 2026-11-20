ABC’s "20/20" Investigates Restaurant Owners' Shocking Double Murder in "Murder on the Menu"
A years-long investigation takes a surprising turn when a suspect is arrested nearly 5,000 miles away in Hawaii.
Five years after Ohio restaurant owners Tom and Angela Strussion were found dead in their burning home, a new episode of ABC’s 20/20 examines the investigation and the recent conviction in their murders.
What's Happening:
- In 2021, emergency responders discovered the couple’s bodies following a house fire. Investigators later determined that both had been shot and the fire was intentionally set to conceal the murders.
- The couple owned the successful Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse restaurant chain, with locations in Ohio, West Virginia and Texas.
- Investigators initially focused on two individuals accused of attempting to extort Tom over an extramarital affair, but ultimately determined the scheme was unrelated to the murders.
- After years without answers, a major breakthrough came in 2025 when a suspect with ties to Tom’s past was arrested nearly 5,000 miles away in Hawaii. Prosecutors allege the suspect was motivated by revenge, with his trial concluding earlier this month.
- ABC News correspondent JuJu Chang reports on the investigation in 20/20: Murder on the Menu, airing Friday, November 20, from 9:00–11:00 p.m. EST on ABC, streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
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