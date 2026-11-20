A years-long investigation takes a surprising turn when a suspect is arrested nearly 5,000 miles away in Hawaii.

Five years after Ohio restaurant owners Tom and Angela Strussion were found dead in their burning home, a new episode of ABC’s 20/20 examines the investigation and the recent conviction in their murders.

What's Happening:

In 2021, emergency responders discovered the couple’s bodies following a house fire. Investigators later determined that both had been shot and the fire was intentionally set to conceal the murders.

The couple owned the successful Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse restaurant chain, with locations in Ohio, West Virginia and Texas.

Investigators initially focused on two individuals accused of attempting to extort Tom over an extramarital affair, but ultimately determined the scheme was unrelated to the murders.

After years without answers, a major breakthrough came in 2025 when a suspect with ties to Tom’s past was arrested nearly 5,000 miles away in Hawaii. Prosecutors allege the suspect was motivated by revenge, with his trial concluding earlier this month.

ABC News correspondent JuJu Chang reports on the investigation in 20/20: Murder on the Menu, airing Friday, November 20, from 9:00–11:00 p.m. EST on ABC, streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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