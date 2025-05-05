ABC News Live to Extensively Cover Diddy Trial in New Daily “Burden of Proof: The Case Against Diddy” Series

ABC News Live has announced a new 30-minute daily show titled Burden of Proof: The Case Against Diddy .

The series is set to premiere on Friday, May 9th at 5:30PM EDT on ABC News Live.

The 30-minute episodes are set to be hosted by GMA3 co-anchor and senior national correspondent Eva Pilgrim.

Providing an in-depth look at the federal trial of Sean “Diddy" Combs, the series will highlight real-time updates and legal analysis of the defense and prosecution.

The rapper and producer is facing federal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

The first episode, which airs before the beginning of Combs’ trial, is set to dive into the charges as well as the jury selection process.

As the trial begins on May 12th, daily episodes will air at 5:30PM, 6:30PM, and 8:30PM EDT.

Pilgrim will be joined by chief investigative correspondent Aaro Katersky and legal contributor and attorney Brian Buckmire, who will report from the courtroom.

Other legal experts will be brought in to provide an even wider scope at the trial.

Additional Coverage will be offered in the twice-weekly Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, which is hosted by Buckmire.