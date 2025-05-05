ABC News Live to Extensively Cover Diddy Trial in New Daily “Burden of Proof: The Case Against Diddy” Series

The musician is currently facing federal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.
by |
Tags: ,

ABC News will highlight the trial of Sean “Diddy" Combs in a new 30-minute deal dive series, set to analyze both the courtroom events and more.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC News Live has announced a new 30-minute daily show titled Burden of Proof: The Case Against Diddy.
  • The series is set to premiere on Friday, May 9th at 5:30PM EDT on ABC News Live.
  • The 30-minute episodes are set to be hosted by GMA3 co-anchor and senior national correspondent Eva Pilgrim.
  • Providing an in-depth look at the federal trial of Sean “Diddy" Combs, the series will highlight real-time updates and legal analysis of the defense and prosecution.
  • The rapper and producer is facing federal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, which he has pleaded not guilty to.
  • The first episode, which airs before the beginning of Combs’ trial, is set to dive into the charges as well as the jury selection process.
  • As the trial begins on May 12th, daily episodes will air at 5:30PM, 6:30PM, and 8:30PM EDT.
  • Pilgrim will be joined by chief investigative correspondent Aaro Katersky and legal contributor and attorney Brian Buckmire, who will report from the courtroom.
  • Other legal experts will be brought in to provide an even wider scope at the trial.
  • Additional Coverage will be offered in the twice-weekly Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, which is hosted by Buckmire.
  • You can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other platforms.

Read More ABC:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber