ABC News' "Truth and Lies" Revisits Controversial Duke Lacrosse Case 20 Years Later
The two-hour documentary examines the 2006 scandal, featuring new details and firsthand accounts nearly 20 years later.
ABC News’ Truth and Lies documentary series returns with a new two-hour special revisiting the controversial 2006 Duke University lacrosse case.
What's Happening:
- In 2006, three white Duke University lacrosse players were falsely accused of rape by a Black student attending North Carolina Central University, sparking a nationwide media frenzy.
- The accusations led to the resignation of the team's head coach and criminal charges against the three players, despite a lack of supporting evidence.
- The case eventually collapsed, with all three players fully exonerated, while the prosecutor's handling of the investigation became a prominent example of prosecutorial misconduct and failures of due process.
- Marking the 20th anniversary of the case, the documentary revisits the controversy through eyewitness accounts and new details, examining how personal motivations, media coverage and institutional failures influenced the investigation.
- Featured interviews include:
- Darla Miles: WABC reporter who originally covered the case for ABC-owned WTVD in Raleigh-Durham.
- Seyward Darby: Former editor of Duke University's student newspaper, The Chronicle, who led its coverage of the scandal at just 20 years old.
- Brad Bannon: Defense attorney whose examination of DNA evidence helped reveal significant problems with the prosecution's case.
- Truth and Lies: The Accused, the special airs Monday, November 23, from 8:00–10:00 p.m. EST on ABC, streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- First premiering in 2017, Truth and Lies has become a top-rated documentary series, with previous installments exploring Jeffrey Epstein, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and other high-profile cases.
- Previous specials, including Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein, Truth and Lies: The Hunted and Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?, are available to stream on Hulu.
More Disney TV News:
- Disney+ has found its main cast for Afterlife with Archie, an upcoming live-action horror series that puts a zombie-filled twist on the beloved Archie Comics characters.
- Percy Jackson wraps its third season, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway premieres, and the holidays arrive in full force on Disney+ this December.
- The immensely popular short-form preschool series Ozzy Fox is making the leap from YouTube to Disney+.
- Find out who will be hosting and who will be performing during this year’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on ABC.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now