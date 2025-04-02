Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez’s “All-New Venom” #5 Available Now
Explore the "All-New Venom" #5 Spoiler Variant Cover by Martín Cóccolo, celebrating the debut of MJ.
Spoiler warning! After months of speculation, All-New Venom #5 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez reveals the new host of Venom. All-New Venom #5 is available now.
What’s Happening:
- Since the beginning of Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez’s All-New Venom, the secret identity of Venom’s all-new host has captivated fans.
- As readers followed clues with Dylan Brock, they ruled out candidates like Luke Cage and Madame Masque, leading to the belief that Paul Rabin was the new symbiote hero.
- However, All-New Venom #5 reveals an unexpected twist: the true identity of All-New Venom is Mary Jane “MJ" Watson.
- Discover the All-New Venom #5 Spoiler Variant Cover by Martín Cóccolo, honoring MJ’s debut.
- A secret fifth Suspect Variant Cover by Clayton Crain will be available as a complimentary surprise at various comic shops.
- Additionally, Lucas Werneck has designed a spoiler variant cover for All-New Venom #6. Notably, Crain’s surprise cover and the final page of All-New Venom #5 will be variant covers for the upcoming second printing of the issue.
- Mary Jane's journey has transformed from a high fashion model to the superhero Jackpot, but her latest twist is unprecedented.
- With her identity revealed, the mystery deepens what prompted her to become All-New Venom?
- Look forward to next month's All-New Venom #6, where a gripping confrontation between the symbiote and its host will further explore MJ's thrilling adventures as a symbiote hero.
What They’re Saying:
- Al Ewing: “We hooked readers in with the big mystery - albeit with a little misdirection thrown in - but now the cat's out of the bag, we can really get into the unlikely interaction of MJ and Venom. Unlike previous hosts, these two aren't together by choice, but their odd-couple energy makes for a bubbling pot of old-school soap opera thrills. If you've enjoyed this lighter take on Venom, there's a lot more on the way -- as well as some darker directions to come."
More On Marvel Comics:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com