Photos / Video: "Alien: Earth" Fan Event / Sneak Peek Screening Hosted by D23 at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre

Director Dana Gonzales was on hand to introduce the first episode.

Last night at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club hosted a Fan Event and sneak peek screening of FX’s highly anticipated new sci-fi / horror series Alien: Earth. Check out video and photos from the event below.

What’s happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club hosted a Fan Event and sneak peek for FX’s new series Alien: Earth at the Disney-operated El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

at the Disney-operated El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The event included photo ops, giveaways, and an on-stage appearance by Dana Gonzales, who served as one of the directors, cinematographers, and executive producers of the show.

The first two episodes of Alien: Earth will debut later this evening on FX and Hulu.

Watch "Alien: Earth" director Dana Gonzales introduces Fan Event screening at El Capitan Theatre:

What they’re saying:

Dana Gonzales: “Everybody involved in making Alien: Earth– we’re die-hard fans. We shot in Thailand, and we brought an international crew, and every single one of them were just fanatical fans… more than any other project I’ve ever done. When I was offered to direct in the footsteps of Ridley Scott, James Cameron, and David Fincher, I was beyond thrilled, and I knew I better not mess it up… and I don’t think I did. I hope you enjoy it. We want you to feel the feeling that audiences in [1979] felt for the very first time."

More Photos:

More Alien: Earth News: