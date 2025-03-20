All New” 20/20” Covers the Wife of a Texas Minister Found Dead and Her Family’s Search for the Truth

After Kari's death, her family suspected foul play and began their own investigation, independent of law enforcement.

ABC News' John Quiñones covers the shocking murder that has deeply affected a church community, featuring interviews with law enforcement officials who played a crucial role in bringing the perpetrator to justice. This episode of 20/20 will air on Friday, March 21, on ABC and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Matt Baker was a charismatic minister at a small church in Hewitt, Texas, near Waco, where he seemed to lead a perfect life with his wife, Kari, a devoted Sunday school teacher, and their two young daughters.

However, the tragic discovery of Kari's death began to unravel the carefully constructed facade of his life.

Matt and Kari met as teenagers at a Bible camp, quickly falling in love and marrying shortly thereafter.

Their relationship appeared strong, with Matt gaining community admiration.

However, tragedy struck when one of their daughters died from a brain tumor, and nearly seven years later, Kari was found dead at home, with signs of suicide.

While Matt received support from their parish and community, Kari's family suspected foul play and launched their own investigation into her death, independent of law enforcement.

The 20/20 episode reveals previously unreleased emails between Matt and Kari, providing insight into their marriage.

It features interviews with Kari's mother, Linda Dulin; her aunts Kay Bailey and Nancy Lanham; and Nancy's daughter Lindsey Pick, who call themselves the "Charlie's Angels" of Waco for their investigative work.

Quiñones also interviews investigator Abdon Rodriguez and former Texas Ranger Matt Cawthon, who were instrumental in the exhumation and autopsy of Kari's body to uncover the truth about her fate.

