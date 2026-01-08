Blue Man Group Opening Date Announced for New Icon Park Residency
The long-awaited return of the world-famous trio now has a definitive start date at its new International Drive home.
Orlando Business Journal has reported the official opening date for the Blue Man Group's new permanent residency.
What’s Happening:
- Blue Man Group will officially debut its new Orlando show on May 1.
- This follows months of anticipation and shifting timelines regarding the group’s move to Icon Park.
- In addition to the opening date, organizers confirmed that ticket sales will begin on Jan. 16, allowing fans to secure their spots for the first performances in the new 500-seat venue.
- The announcement marks the end of a multi-year hiatus for the group in the Orlando market.
- After ending a successful 14-year run at Universal Orlando Resort in 2021, the group initially targeted a late 2024 return. However, the complexity of constructing the brand-new 10,000-square-foot theater along Universal Boulevard necessitated a shift in the schedule.
- The newly announced May date brings a show that the creative team describes as a "new type of experience."
- While the core elements of the non-verbal, percussive comedy remain, the residency will feature upgraded technology and unique content that cannot be seen at other Blue Man Group locations. The venue’s location, adjacent to the 400-foot Orlando Eye, places the production at the heart of the International Drive tourist corridor.
What They're Saying:
- Jack Kenn,Managing Director of Blue Man Group: "There is no greater world stage than Orlando for exciting family fun, making it a natural choice as a home base for Blue Man Group. Our fans are eager for the Blue Men to be part of their Orlando vacations, and our creative team is thrilled to create a new type of experience that is even more immersive and personalized to Orlando.”
The Evolution of the Blue
- Since its inception in the late 1980s in New York City’s Lower East Side, the Blue Man Group has evolved from a street-performance trio into a global entertainment powerhouse owned by Cirque du Soleil.
- The Orlando production at Icon Park represents the latest evolution of their iconic character.
- By moving into a smaller, 500-seat house compared to their previous 1,000-plus seat venue at Universal, the group aims to recapture the intimacy and splatter-zone intensity of their original off-Broadway roots while utilizing modern projection mapping and fiber-optic percussion technology.
