Broadway Musical “The Lion King” Cast Member Marquis Floyd Suddenly Passes Away

The performance originally set for March 23 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale was canceled; however, shows resumed on March 25.

Marquis Floyd, a member of the national broadway tour of The Lion King, suddenly passed away on March 23, as confirmed by Disney Theatrical Group, although the circumstances of his death remain unclear according to Playbill.

Marquis Floyd, an ensemble performer, was also a talented choreographer and a graduate of the Boston Conservatory. He received the Gene Kelly Artist Award and had an impressive career that included collaborations with the Dance Theater of Harlem and the Bad Boys of Ballet. His notable performances featured the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, the 2021 VMA Awards, and roles in the Apple+ series Dickinson and Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Metropolitan Opera House.

In his biography for The Lion King, Floyd shared his enthusiasm for debuting in the Pridelands. Following this unfortunate event, the performance scheduled for March 23 at Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center was canceled, but shows resumed on March 25.

Anne Quart, Lion King producer said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Marquis Floyd, a cherished member of The Lion King North American tour company. In the three years Marquis was with the tour, he brought his extraordinary talent to the stage and shared his warm humanity off stage. On behalf of The Lion King, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and friends. He will forever be part of our Pride."

