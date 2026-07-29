Tickets Now Available For A Conversation with Brian Henson

Brian Henson will discuss Labyrinth, The Dark Crystal, and more.

Fans of Jim Henson and The Henson Company have a unique opportunity to learn about about the man and the amazing characters and stories he created from an amazing source.

What's Happening:

Tickets are on sale now for A Conversation with Brian Henson. The son of Jim Henson, an Emmy award winning producer in his own right, is set to discuss his father's work and legacy.

In a 90-minute presentation Henson will discuss many of The Henson Company's landmark projects, Labyrinth , The Dark Crystal , and Farscape are all specifically called out as being topics of conversation.

Labyrinth The Dark Crystal Farscape are all specifically called out as being topics of conversation. The event is scheduled for August 2, at 2:00 PM. It will take place at the Ricardo Montalban Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tickets cost $84.45 (including fees) and can be purchased here.

There's More To The Henson Company Than The Muppets

While it's unlikely that Brian Henson won't discuss the Muppets at all, they were obviously a major part of The Henson Company and Brian himself produced two Muppet movies, outside of that connection, it's unlikely The Muppets will be a major part of this conversation.

Disney bought The Muppets from The Henson Company in 2004, splitting them away from the rest of the organization.

Still, projects like Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal are iconic in their own right, and The Henson Company has continued to do great work.

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