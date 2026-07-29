Tickets Now Available For A Conversation with Brian Henson
Brian Henson will discuss Labyrinth, The Dark Crystal, and more.
Fans of Jim Henson and The Henson Company have a unique opportunity to learn about about the man and the amazing characters and stories he created from an amazing source.
What's Happening:
- Tickets are on sale now for A Conversation with Brian Henson. The son of Jim Henson, an Emmy award winning producer in his own right, is set to discuss his father's work and legacy.
- In a 90-minute presentation Henson will discuss many of The Henson Company's landmark projects, Labyrinth, The Dark Crystal, and Farscape are all specifically called out as being topics of conversation.
- The event is scheduled for August 2, at 2:00 PM. It will take place at the Ricardo Montalban Theatre in Los Angeles.
- Tickets cost $84.45 (including fees) and can be purchased here.
There's More To The Henson Company Than The Muppets
- While it's unlikely that Brian Henson won't discuss the Muppets at all, they were obviously a major part of The Henson Company and Brian himself produced two Muppet movies, outside of that connection, it's unlikely The Muppets will be a major part of this conversation.
- Disney bought The Muppets from The Henson Company in 2004, splitting them away from the rest of the organization.
- Still, projects like Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal are iconic in their own right, and The Henson Company has continued to do great work.
More Henson Company News
- The Henson Company finalized the sale of Henson Studios earlier this year, in a move from Los Angeles to New York.
- The new Henson Creature Shop recently started offering tours.
- The Henson family may not own The Muppets anymore, but they continue to pay tribute to Jim Henson in the new Rock 'N' Roller Coaster