Daniel Stern Fired from ABC Pilot "Do You Want Kids?" After Misdemeanor Charge

Just a month after joining the cast, the "Home Alone" actor has been let go from the pilot.

Daniel Stern has been dismissed from the upcoming ABC pilot Do You Want Kids? just one month after joining the cast of the pilot.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that the Home Alone actor has been fired from the ABC pilot Do You Want Kids? days after Stern was charged with a single misdemeanor charge of engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution.

Set to face arraignment in court on February 6, the actor could face up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine if convicted.

Stern joined the cast of the pilot in December as a series regular and will be replaced.

Hailing from 20th Television, Do You Want Kids? is about Rosie (Rachel Bloom) and Alex Zilbalodis (Rory Scovel) who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives.

Stern was set to play Freddy, the gruff patriarch of the Zilbalodis family.

In addition to starring, the project is also written by Bloom alongside her husband, Dan Gregor.

The pilot will be directed by Trent O'Donnell.

More ABC News: