Disney+ Signs Deal with Rai in Italy to Bring More Local Programming to the Streaming Service

The talk show "Belve" and the game show "The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno" are among the series included.

Disney+ continues to expand its content in international markets, making a new deal in Italy with TV broadcaster Rai to bring certain Rai series to Disney+ in that country.

What's Happening:

Per Deadline, Disney signed a deal this week that will bring programming from Rai's television lineup to Disney+ in Italy.

Certain Rai series will have their latest episodes come to Disney+ the day after they air on the Italian channel Rai 2. Among these selections is the talk show Belve and the game show The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno.

Other recently aired Rai series will also now come to Disney+, including Braccialetti Rossi, Mina Settembre and Il Collegio.

As Deadline notes, these shows will join a lineup on the streamer that includes several Disney+ Italian productions like The Lions of Sicily, The Ignorant Angels and This is not Hollywood.

The Rai deal is only the latest example of Disney+ stepping up its programming for specific international markets of late, including a similar new deal with RTVE in Spain for local programming just this past week and the recent announcement of a slate of new original series for Germany. Disney+ has previously made other local programming deals with ITV in the UK and ZDF in Germany, among other markets.