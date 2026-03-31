Disney+ Signs Deal with Rai in Italy to Bring More Local Programming to the Streaming Service

The talk show "Belve" and the game show "The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno" are among the series included.
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Disney+ continues to expand its content in international markets, making a new deal in Italy with TV broadcaster Rai to bring certain Rai series to Disney+ in that country.

What's Happening:

  • Per Deadline, Disney signed a deal this week that will bring programming from Rai's television lineup to Disney+ in Italy.
  • Certain Rai series will have their latest episodes come to Disney+ the day after they air on the Italian channel Rai 2. Among these selections is the talk show Belve and the game show The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno.
  • Other recently aired Rai series will also now come to Disney+, including Braccialetti RossiMina Settembre and Il Collegio.
  • As Deadline notes, these shows will join a lineup on the streamer that includes several Disney+ Italian productions like The Lions of Sicily, The Ignorant Angels and This is not Hollywood.
  • The Rai deal is only the latest example of Disney+ stepping up its programming for specific international markets of late, including a similar new deal with RTVE in Spain for local programming just this past week and the recent announcement of a slate of new original series for Germany. Disney+ has previously made other local programming deals with ITV in the UK and ZDF in Germany, among other markets.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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