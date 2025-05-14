Dr. Phillips Center Celebrates Young Local Performers
To date, more than 6,000 students have engaged in a 17-week residency program that introduces musical theater to Title 1 elementary schools.
Students gathered at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to present the projects they had been working on for months.
What’s Happening:
- 360 elementary students from Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties gathered at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to present the projects they have been developing over the past six months.
- Dr. Phillips Center collaborates with Disney Theatrical Group to offer Disney Musicals in Schools, a complimentary 17-week musical theater residency aimed at helping local schools establish sustainable theater programs.
- This initiative provides comprehensive support to educators as they guide their students in producing their inaugural musical, featuring teaching artists from AdventHealth School of the Arts who receive training from Disney Theatrical Group.
- Since its inception in Orlando in 2015, the program has positively impacted over 6,000 students from more than 34 Title 1 elementary schools throughout Central Florida.
- As part of the residency program, schools are provided with complimentary scripts, performance materials, and expert support.
- Additionally, teachers have the opportunity to visit the “Costuming Vault" at Walt Disney World, where they can select fabrics and materials for creating costumes and set designs.
- This school year, Disney has contributed over 6,000 pounds of materials to elementary schools through this initiative.
- Students from Castle Creek, Catalina, Highlands, Lake Gem, Michigan Avenue, and Spring Lake Elementary Schools showcased a scene and song from their chosen Disney KIDS musical at Steinmetz Hall, renowned for its exceptional acoustics.
- This event was made possible through the support of Disney Musicals in Schools, backed by Walt Disney World.
What They’re Saying:
- Ryan Simpson, education director at Dr. Phillips Center: “By bringing theater to elementary schools, we’re reaching beyond our walls and giving young students a chance to explore creativity, build confidence and find their voice early on. It’s the kind of experience that can truly shape a lifetime and reflects our vision of Arts for Every Life."
- Lisa Mitchell, Director of Education and Audience Engagement for Disney Theatrical Group: “It’s inspiring to see Disney Musicals in Schools flourish in Orlando, where the creativity of local students and educators meets the support and enhancement only the Walt Disney World team could provide. With the expert guidance of the Dr. Phillips Center education staff, this collaboration is a shining example of a community coming together to enrich the lives of children through the power of the arts."
More in Central Florida:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com