"Send Help" Star Dylan O'Brien to Star in Hulu Comedy Pilot "Lex"

O'Brien's character, Lex, becomes an accidental witness in a global conspiracy.

Dylan O'Brien, star of Send Help and Saturday Night, will take on his first TV role in many years as the lead of the Hulu comedy pilot Lex.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Dylan O'Brien will take on his first series role since his TV debut in Teen Wolf with Hulu's upcoming comedy pilot Lex.

The comedy centers on Lex (O’Brien), a disgraced former reality star who accidentally films a murder in the background of a $20 Cameo video, and finds himself at the center of a global conspiracy — and on the run from powerful forces who want him dead. Using the skills he acquired navigating reality TV’s toxic social dynamics, Lex must fight to not get killed, to expose the truth, and most importantly… to get back on TV.

O’Brien will also executive produce the pilot alongside its writer, Sean Clements, and comedy veteran Paul Simms.

20th Television is the studio for the pilot, which was first revealed back in March.

Following his starring role alongside Rachel McAdams in Sam Raimi’s horror-thriller Send Help, O'Brien will next be seen in the upcoming Apple drama Being Heumann, directed by Oscar winner Sian Heder.

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