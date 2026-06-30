"Send Help" Star Dylan O'Brien to Star in Hulu Comedy Pilot "Lex"
O'Brien's character, Lex, becomes an accidental witness in a global conspiracy.
Dylan O'Brien, star of Send Help and Saturday Night, will take on his first TV role in many years as the lead of the Hulu comedy pilot Lex.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Dylan O'Brien will take on his first series role since his TV debut in Teen Wolf with Hulu's upcoming comedy pilot Lex.
- The comedy centers on Lex (O’Brien), a disgraced former reality star who accidentally films a murder in the background of a $20 Cameo video, and finds himself at the center of a global conspiracy — and on the run from powerful forces who want him dead. Using the skills he acquired navigating reality TV’s toxic social dynamics, Lex must fight to not get killed, to expose the truth, and most importantly… to get back on TV.
- O’Brien will also executive produce the pilot alongside its writer, Sean Clements, and comedy veteran Paul Simms.
- 20th Television is the studio for the pilot, which was first revealed back in March.
- Following his starring role alongside Rachel McAdams in Sam Raimi’s horror-thriller Send Help, O'Brien will next be seen in the upcoming Apple drama Being Heumann, directed by Oscar winner Sian Heder.
More Disney TV News:
- The creators of The Proud Family and its sequel series, Louder and Prouder, will be appearing at this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture to discuss the show.
- Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana, talks about his time on the series on the latest episode of The Best of Both Our Worlds podcast.
- After pleading for a soap opera role earlier this year, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver will soon make his daytime debut on ABC's General Hospital.
- An Aquamarine television adaptation has officially landed a pilot order at Disney+ and Disney Channel.
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