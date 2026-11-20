20th Television Developing Series Adaptations of Elin Hilderbrand's "28 Summers" and "The Rumor"
The creator of Netflix’s "The Perfect Couple" is attached to write one of the two adaptations.
Two more Elin Hilderbrand novels are headed for television development, this time at Disney’s 20th Television.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that 20th Television is developing television adaptations of two bestselling Elin Hilderbrand novels, 28 Summers and The Rumor.
- Both projects are being developed by Sue Naegle and Ali Krug's Dinner Party Productions, the company behind Peacock's The Five Star Weekend, another adaptation of a Hilderbrand novel.
- The projects are part of Dinner Party's overall deal with 20th Television, which brought the production company to Disney from NBCUniversal in September.
- 28 Summers, originally published in 2020, follows a decades-long romantic relationship between two people who meet for just one weekend each year, exploring how their secret affair impacts those around them.
- The Rumor, published in 2015, centers on a summer in Nantucket where local gossip spirals out of control, leaving a novelist with the difficult decision of whether to reveal the truth.
- Jenna Lamia, who created Netflix's The Perfect Couple, will write and executive produce The Rumor, alongside The Bold Type co-executive producer Holly Whidden.
- Hilderbrand, Naegle and Krug will serve as executive producers on both adaptations.
- Lamia is no stranger to Hilderbrand's material, as she is also developing an adaptation of Winter Street for Hulu.
- Meanwhile, The Five Star Weekend, starring Jennifer Garner, has been renewed for a second season, while a potential second season of The Perfect Couple is in development based on Hilderbrand's Swan Song.
- Both 28 Summers and The Rumor remain in the early stages of development, with no premiere dates or streaming destinations announced.
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