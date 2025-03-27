ESPN Will Be Moving Los Angeles “SportsCenter” to Bristol Headquarters

The last "SportsCenter" broadcast from LA is scheduled for May 16.
ESPN will end production of the Los Angeles edition of SportsCenter and its soccer programming after over 15 years, relocating both to its headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

  • After more than 15 years, ESPN will discontinue the Los Angeles edition of SportsCenter and its soccer programming, moving both operations to its headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
  • According to Sports Business Journal, this decision impacts 35 of the 229 employees at the Los Angeles Production Center.
  • Affected employees have the choice to relocate to Bristol and keep their current positions or accept similar roles.
  • Those who decide against relocating will be eligible for severance while continuing to produce shows until late May.
  • The final SportsCenter broadcast from Los Angeles is set for Friday, May 16.
  • The Los Angeles Production Center began operations on April 6, 2009, and most ESPN FC talent has returned to Bristol.
  • SportsCenter will continue its nightly broadcast at 1 a.m. ET, just now from Bristol.

  • ESPN said in a statement: “Based on our current business needs, we are relocating the L.A.-based SportsCenter and soccer studio shows to ESPN’s Bristol headquarters, including the limited number of employee positions related to these shows. The Los Angeles Production Center will continue to host ESPN’s NBA studio productions and provide office space to additional L.A.-based employees."

