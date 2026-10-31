Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison Rappel Down West Hollywood’s Sunset Wall to Celebrate "Everest: The Other Side"

The daring stunt celebrated the theatrical release of National Geographic’s new documentary, now playing in theaters and IMAX worldwide.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin and ski mountaineer Jim Morrison took their adventurous spirits to West Hollywood, rappelling down the iconic Sunset Wall to celebrate the release of National Geographic’s Everest: The Other Side.

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Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison surprised onlookers in West Hollywood by rappelling down the iconic Sunset Wall to celebrate the theatrical release of National Geographic's Everest: The Other Side. The stunt caught the attention of tourists, passersby, and even a local news helicopter.

Following the stunt, a special screening of the documentary was held at the Academy Museum's Ted Mann Theatre, attended by Chin, Morrison, co-director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and several members of the film's creative team.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo, Meru), the documentary follows elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson as they attempt one of the world's most dangerous challenges.

The couple sets out to climb and ski down Mount Everest's direct North Face, a route that only a handful of climbers have successfully ascended and no one has ever successfully skied. Combining their love for one another with their passion for mountaineering, Morrison and Nelson risk everything to accomplish a feat once thought impossible.

From Walt Disney Studios, National Geographic Documentary Films, and Little Monster Films, Everest: The Other Side is now playing in theaters and IMAX worldwide. Be sure to read Bill's review of the new documentary.

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