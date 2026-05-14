Step Into Quahog: Experience the Drunken Clam with Special "Family Guy" Pop-Up in NYC

New York City is pretty close to where the fictional Quahog is located in Rhode Island, and Family Guy fans can soon step into locations from the series in a special experience this summer.

What's Happening:

Event website Bucket Listers has announced an exclusive new event series, Family Guy's Drunken Clam Experience.

Located in Times Square, this fully immersive, pop-up bar experience lets Family Guy fans and dive bar lovers unite in Quahog. The beloved hangout from Family Guy comes to life alongside other iconic moments from the show.

Additional experiences include: Sip on themed cocktails like the "Cool wHip" and "Shut Up Meg" Eat food inspired by Peter's Eat My Junk Food Menu, including the "Good Old-Fashioned Value Burger" & "Not Joe Nachos" Sit in the life-sized Griffin family living room, check out Stewie's Time Machine and other iconic show moments!

The experience is set to open on June 4 and run through August 23, with time slots available Tuesdays to Sundays.

Tickets, which include a 90-minute experience and a welcome drink, are $18.20 per person (including fees).

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