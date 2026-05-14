Step Into Quahog: Experience the Drunken Clam with Special "Family Guy" Pop-Up in NYC

Times Square welcomes the Drunken Clam this summer!
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New York City is pretty close to where the fictional Quahog is located in Rhode Island, and Family Guy fans can soon step into locations from the series in a special experience this summer.

What's Happening:

  • Event website Bucket Listers has announced an exclusive new event series, Family Guy's Drunken Clam Experience.
  • Located in Times Square, this fully immersive, pop-up bar experience lets Family Guy fans and dive bar lovers unite in Quahog. The beloved hangout from Family Guy comes to life alongside other iconic moments from the show.
  • Additional experiences include:
    • Sip on themed cocktails like the "Cool wHip" and "Shut Up Meg"
    • Eat food inspired by Peter's Eat My Junk Food Menu, including the "Good Old-Fashioned Value Burger" & "Not Joe Nachos" 
    • Sit in the life-sized Griffin family living room, check out Stewie's Time Machine and other iconic show moments!
  • The experience is set to open on June 4 and run through August 23, with time slots available Tuesdays to Sundays.
  • Tickets, which include a 90-minute experience and a welcome drink, are $18.20 per person (including fees).

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