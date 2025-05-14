FX's “Adults” Hosting Suds and Sounds Events in Los Angeles and New York City

In anticipation of the premiere of FX's Adults, the network is transforming laundromats into vibrant social spaces with Suds and Sounds events in Los Angeles and Queens. The show is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 28th, at 9 PM ET/PT on the FX network. All eight episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the upcoming premiere of FX's Adults , the network is transforming laundromats into vibrant social hubs with the Suds and Sounds events, set to enliven the mundane on May 20th in Culver City, Los Angeles, and May 22nd in Sunnyside, Queens, New York.

, the network is transforming laundromats into vibrant social hubs with the Suds and Sounds events, set to enliven the mundane on May 20th in Culver City, Los Angeles, and May 22nd in Sunnyside, Queens, New York. These day and night gatherings will showcase DJs and live musical performances, offering a unique blend of entertainment and community.

During the Day:

From 9 AM to 5 PM, Suds and Sounds turns the ordinary into an exciting experience.

Guests will be given an Adults branded laundry card, which includes a free wash cycle, coffee, and complimentary snacks from the bodega to boost their energy.

branded laundry card, which includes a free wash cycle, coffee, and complimentary snacks from the bodega to boost their energy. Furthermore, there will be vending machines offering surprise items, a tarot card pull for a quick energy reading, and live DJs spinning lively tracks to enhance your laundry routine throughout the day.

At Night:

As night falls between 7 PM and 10 PM, the atmosphere in the laundromat transforms into a vibrant celebration.

The lights dim, and the music volume rises, featuring tracks from some of the most in-demand artists and DJs.

Attendees can look forward to unique offerings, including vending machines stocked with Adults branded laundry lifesaver giveaways, a selection of bodega snacks, spontaneous Polaroid photo opportunities, and a bar serving cocktails, mocktails, and beer, all contributing to an experience of dance-floor therapy.

Event Details:

Los Angeles - Tuesday, May 20th from 9am-5pm and 7pm-10pm at The Laundry Room (Culver City - 4400 S. Slauson Ave.)

New York City - Thursday, May 22nd from 9am-5pm and 7pm-10pm at Laundry Bee (Sunnyside, Queens - 4008 Queens Blvd.)

More FX News: