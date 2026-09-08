Vanessa Gonzalez's Stand-Up Debut Joins Hulu's Hularious Lineup
"Vanessa Gonzalez: Mamona" premieres Tuesday, September 15 on Hulu.
Hulu's latest Hularious comedy special is on its way in just a week's time, featuring the debut stand-up special for comedian Vanessa Gonzalez.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Vanessa Gonzalez: Mamona will be added to the streamer's Hularious lineup on Tuesday, September 15.
- Raised by a devout Catholic mother and a witch grandmother, Gonzalez’s special brings an unfiltered look at growing up in a Texas border town and what it means to be called Mamona. She takes the viewer on a journey through her family’s chaos, cultural expectations, and the absurd courage it takes to stop pleasing everyone else and start chasing your own dreams.
- Named a Just for Laughs New Face in 2017, Gonzalez brings her debut stand-up special to Hulu. She's appeared on shows such as Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents, A Little Late with Lilly Singh and Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Her writing credits include HBO Max’s My Adventures with Green Lantern and an in-development half-hour comedy at Hulu.
- The special is directed by Symone Baptiste and is distributed by Comedy Dynamics.
- Up next for Hularious in October is a stand-up special from acclaimed actor, singer, and comedian, Jamie Foxx.
What They're Saying:
- Vanessa Gonzalez: “I’m so thrilled and honored to have my first hour special featured on a major streamer like Hulu. This is such a dream come true and I hope this special reaches all the mamonas of the 956!”
- Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics CEO: “The sky is the limit for Vanessa. She’s a smart, witty comedian who can write jokes with the best of them.”
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