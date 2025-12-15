Epic Lineup of Performers Revealed for the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025” on ABC

In addition to the live performances, the two-hour primetime special will keep the festivities going with featured backstage access, and special appearances by Robert De Niro, Chelsea Handler, Tiffany Haddish, Eli Manning, Oz Pearlman, the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the Nader Sisters, Kat Dennings, Dylan Efron, Daniella Karagach, Leah Kateb, Freya Skye, Taylor Momsen, Melanie C, Darren Criss and many more.