Epic Lineup of Performers Revealed for the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025” on ABC
Get ready to hear from some of music’s biggest superstars, like Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Laufey, Olivia Dean, Reneé Rapp and Zara Larsson.
Just ahead of the airing of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 this Wednesday, December 17th on ABC, the lineup of performers has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Select performances from the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, filmed at the Madison Square Garden concert in New York City and the Intuit Dome concert in Los Angeles, will be featured during the ABC special.
- The special, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Elvis Duran, features performances from some of the year's biggest artists, including:
- Alex Warren
- Audrey Hobert
- Conan Gray
- Ed Sheeran
- Feid
- Jessie Murph
- The Kid LAROI
- Laufey
- Leon Thomas
- MONSTA X
- Myles Smith
- Nelly
- Olivia Dean
- Ravyn Lenae
- Reneé Rapp
- Sean Paul
- Zara Larsson
- In addition to the live performances, the two-hour primetime special will keep the festivities going with featured backstage access, and special appearances by Robert De Niro, Chelsea Handler, Tiffany Haddish, Eli Manning, Oz Pearlman, the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the Nader Sisters, Kat Dennings, Dylan Efron, Daniella Karagach, Leah Kateb, Freya Skye, Taylor Momsen, Melanie C, Darren Criss and many more.
- iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 airs Wednesday, December 17th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
