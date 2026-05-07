"IMPACT x Nightline" Explores What it Was Like to Grow Up as Drug Kingpin Pablo Escobar's Son

"IMPACT x Nightline – Raised By Killers: Growing Up Escobar" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline details the paradox of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar’s son, growing up in his father’s shadow with hitmen as his teachers, mentors, friends and family.

What's Happening:

  • IMPACT x Nightline explores the haunting and deeply personal story of Sebastián Marroquín, whose childhood was defined by immense wealth, constant danger, and the influence of his father’s criminal empire.
  • Marroquín reflects on growing up surrounded by sicarios — hitmen who acted as teachers, protectors, and surrogate family members throughout his upbringing.
  • The special examines the emotional and moral conflict of loving a father feared around the world while living inside one of history’s most notorious families.
  • As the new Hulu series Dear Killer Nannies, starring John Leguizamo, brings this world to the screen, IMPACT x Nightline explores the blurred lines between family loyalty and accountability.
  • The episode also focuses on how Marroquín continues to confront — and live with — a legacy that still fascinates and horrifies audiences worldwide.
  • Interviews include the following:
    • John Leguizamo, actor
    • Sebastián Marroquín, son of Pablo Escobar and co-creator of Dear Killer Nannies
    • Sebastiann Ortega, showrunner, Dear Killer Nannies
    • Nicolas Entel, director, Sins of My Father
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Raised By Killers: Growing Up Escobar is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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