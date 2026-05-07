"IMPACT x Nightline" Explores What it Was Like to Grow Up as Drug Kingpin Pablo Escobar's Son

"IMPACT x Nightline – Raised By Killers: Growing Up Escobar" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline details the paradox of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar’s son, growing up in his father’s shadow with hitmen as his teachers, mentors, friends and family.

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IMPACT x Nightline explores the haunting and deeply personal story of Sebastián Marroquín, whose childhood was defined by immense wealth, constant danger, and the influence of his father’s criminal empire.

Marroquín reflects on growing up surrounded by sicarios — hitmen who acted as teachers, protectors, and surrogate family members throughout his upbringing.

The special examines the emotional and moral conflict of loving a father feared around the world while living inside one of history’s most notorious families.

As the new Hulu series Dear Killer Nannies, starring John Leguizamo, brings this world to the screen, IMPACT x Nightline explores the blurred lines between family loyalty and accountability.

The episode also focuses on how Marroquín continues to confront — and live with — a legacy that still fascinates and horrifies audiences worldwide.

Interviews include the following: John Leguizamo, actor Sebastián Marroquín, son of Pablo Escobar and co-creator of Dear Killer Nannies Sebastiann Ortega, showrunner, Dear Killer Nannies Nicolas Entel, director, Sins of My Father

IMPACT x Nightline – Raised By Killers: Growing Up Escobar is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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