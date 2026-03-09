Arnold Schwarzenegger Returning as Conan the Barbarian for 20th Century Studios' "King Conan"

Schwarzenegger will return to the role that made him famous over 40 years ago.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to one of his many famous roles for King Conan, a new film from the world of Conan the Barbarian, now in development at 20th Century Studios.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to the role of Conan for King Conan, a new film set to be written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible franchise).

Schwarzenegger broke the news himself during an appearance at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend.

“With King Conan, it’s a great old story that Conan was forty years as King, and now he gets forced out of the kingdom, and there’s conflict, of course, but somehow he comes back, and there’s all kinds of madness, violence, magic, and creatures and stuff like that,” Schwarzenegger said.

The character, created by Robert E. Howard, first appeared in the Weird Tales magazine series in the 1930s.

The muscle-bound warrior gained greater fame in the 1980s when he was first portrayed by Schwarzenegger in 1982's Conan the Barbarian and 1984's Conan the Destroyer.

A reboot starring Jason Momoa followed in 2011, althoguh that film did not do well enough at the box office to move forward with further installments.

