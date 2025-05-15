New Trailer Revealed for Hulu and Freeform's Upcoming Docuseries “Not Her First Rodeo”

This six-part docuseries series explores the exhilarating world of professional bull riding.
A new trailer for Hulu and Freeform's upcoming docuseries, Not Her First Rodeo, has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu and Freeform have revealed the trailer for their upcoming docuseries, Not Her First Rodeo.
  • The series is set to debut on Freeform with two episodes on Thursday, May 22, at 10 p.m. EDT.
  • After the premiere, the entire six-episode series will be available for streaming on Hulu beginning Friday, June 6.
  • Check out the trailer below.

About Not Her First Rodeo:

  • From ABC News Studios, Not Her First Rodeo is a captivating six-part docuseries that delves into the thrilling realm of professional bull riding.
  • The series centers on the Elite Lady Bull Riders, a group of five extraordinary women who face intense challenges both in and out of the arena, risking their safety for the chance to win a championship buckle, one eight-second ride at a time.
  • The featured athletes include Jorden Halvorsen, Catalina Langlitz, Renata Nunes, Athena Rivera, and Alexia Huffman.
  • Hulu and Freeform's Not Her First Rodeo is a production of ABC News Studios.

