New Trailer Revealed for Hulu and Freeform's Upcoming Docuseries “Not Her First Rodeo”
This six-part docuseries series explores the exhilarating world of professional bull riding.
A new trailer for Hulu and Freeform's upcoming docuseries, Not Her First Rodeo, has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu and Freeform have revealed the trailer for their upcoming docuseries, Not Her First Rodeo.
- The series is set to debut on Freeform with two episodes on Thursday, May 22, at 10 p.m. EDT.
- After the premiere, the entire six-episode series will be available for streaming on Hulu beginning Friday, June 6.
- Check out the trailer below.
About Not Her First Rodeo:
- From ABC News Studios, Not Her First Rodeo is a captivating six-part docuseries that delves into the thrilling realm of professional bull riding.
- The series centers on the Elite Lady Bull Riders, a group of five extraordinary women who face intense challenges both in and out of the arena, risking their safety for the chance to win a championship buckle, one eight-second ride at a time.
- The featured athletes include Jorden Halvorsen, Catalina Langlitz, Renata Nunes, Athena Rivera, and Alexia Huffman.
- Hulu and Freeform's Not Her First Rodeo is a production of ABC News Studios.
