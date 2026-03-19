Paul Greengrass Tapped to Direct 20th Century Studios' "Test Drive"
The Oscar-nominated director is behind last year's "The Lost Bus"
Oscar-nominated director Paul Greengrass has been tapped to direct 20th Century Studios' upcoming thriller Test Drive.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that The Lost Bus director Paul Greengrass is in negotiations to helm 20th Century Studios' Test Drive.
- The studio acquired the spec script from writer Matt Venn back in fall 2024 following a heated bidding war.
- With Greengrass on board, the studio aims to get production rolling by the end of this year or early next year.
- Plot details are currently scarce, with all we know is that it will be a two-hander action thriller.
- In addition to The Lost Bus, other directorial efforts for Greengrass included United 93, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum.
- Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are expected to serve as producers for Safehouse.
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