20th Century Studio Wins Rights to Matt Venne’s “Test Drive”

The action script recieved 6 and 7 figure offers in the intense bidding war.
20th Century Studios has snagged the rights to Test Drive, a new Matt Venne action film.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline exclusively reports that 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights for Matt Venne’s original action film Test Drive.
  • Set to be produced by Safehouse Pictures, Venne’s script received 6 and 7 figure offers from studios. Without a director or actors attached to the project, the bidding war was uncommonly tense.
  • Plot details are currently unannounced at this time.
  • Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are expected to serve as producers for Safehouse.
  • Venne is currently working on the Dexter spinoff series Dexter: Resurrection. Another notable project he has written include A&E’s limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s Bag of Bones.
  • Legendary TV also picked up his series Cruel Summer, which is based on the novel of the same name.
  • Additionally, the creative wrote an episode of Shudder’s Creepshow reboot.
  • In the film world, Venne penned the supernatural thriller Black Box, and his original sci-fi film Dark Star is being produced by Sugar23.

