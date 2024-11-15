20th Century Studio Wins Rights to Matt Venne’s “Test Drive”

20th Century Studios has snagged the rights to Test Drive, a new Matt Venne action film.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline exclusively reports that 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights for Matt Venne’s original action film Test Drive.
- Set to be produced by Safehouse Pictures, Venne’s script received 6 and 7 figure offers from studios. Without a director or actors attached to the project, the bidding war was uncommonly tense.
- Plot details are currently unannounced at this time.
- Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are expected to serve as producers for Safehouse.
- Venne is currently working on the Dexter spinoff series Dexter: Resurrection. Another notable project he has written include A&E’s limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s Bag of Bones.
- Legendary TV also picked up his series Cruel Summer, which is based on the novel of the same name.
- Additionally, the creative wrote an episode of Shudder’s Creepshow reboot.
- In the film world, Venne penned the supernatural thriller Black Box, and his original sci-fi film Dark Star is being produced by Sugar23.
