Nikyatu Jusu Developing New “The Fly” Movie for 20th Century Studios

Writer/director Nikyatu Jusu has begun development on a new film based on David Cronenberg’s body horror masterpiece, The Fly, for 20th Century Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that a new film set in the universe of Cronenberg’s classic film, The Fly, is being developed by Nikyatu Jusu for 20th Century Studios.
- Jusu is set to direct the film from her own script, with Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping producing.
- Body horror is very much in vogue at the moment, following the much-lauded film The Substance, which has grossed over $43 million worldwide.
- The 1986 version of The Fly is based on George Langelaan’s 1957 short story, which was previously adapted as a 1958 film starring Vincent Price.
- It starred Jeff Goldblum as Seth Brundle whose experiments with teleportation take a terrifying turn when his DNA is accidentally fused with that of a fly.
- The film pushed the boundaries of on-screen horror with groundbreaking practical effects from Chris Walas, winning the Oscar for Best Makeup.
- Jusu came onto the scene with her psychological horror film Nanny, and is also developing a film for Universal/Monkeypaw and a Night of the Living Dead sequel.
