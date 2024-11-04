Nikyatu Jusu Developing New “The Fly” Movie for 20th Century Studios

The film would be set in the universe of David Cronenberg’s 1986 body horror classic.
Writer/director Nikyatu Jusu has begun development on a new film based on David Cronenberg’s body horror masterpiece, The Fly, for 20th Century Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that a new film set in the universe of Cronenberg’s classic film, The Fly, is being developed by Nikyatu Jusu for 20th Century Studios.
  • Jusu is set to direct the film from her own script, with Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping producing.
  • Body horror is very much in vogue at the moment, following the much-lauded film The Substance, which has grossed over $43 million worldwide.
  • The 1986 version of The Fly is based on George Langelaan’s 1957 short story, which was previously adapted as a 1958 film starring Vincent Price.
  • It starred Jeff Goldblum as Seth Brundle whose experiments with teleportation take a terrifying turn when his DNA is accidentally fused with that of a fly.
  • The film pushed the boundaries of on-screen horror with groundbreaking practical effects from Chris Walas, winning the Oscar for Best Makeup.
  • Jusu came onto the scene with her psychological horror film Nanny, and is also developing a film for Universal/Monkeypaw and a Night of the Living Dead sequel.

