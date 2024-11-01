Will Ferrell to Star in New Comedy Film “Street Justice” from 20th Century Studios

The new film follows Ferrell's success with the Netflix documentary "Will and Harper."
Hot on the heels of his success with the Netflix documentary, Will and Harper, comedian Will Ferrell is set to join 20th Century Studios’ original comedy, Street Justice.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Will Ferrell will produce and star in Street Justice, a new original comedy film from 20th Century Studios.
  • In the film, directed by Peter Atencio, Ferrell will play a “Dirty Harry type” who goes about taking justice into his own hands, according to Deadline’s sources.
  • Dave Callahm, writer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, penned the script and will serve as an executive producer.
  • Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions, with David Koplan also aboard to produce.
  • Recent roles for SNL alum Ferrell include the Oscar-winning Barbie, Strays and 20th Century’s Emmy-winning TV movie Quiz Lady.

