The Amazing Spider-Messi: "Brand New Day" Promo Video Finds Peter Parker Encountering Soccer Star

Look out, here comes the Spider-Messi, as a new promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day finds soccer star -- or football star, to our friends outside the U.S. -- Lionel Messi encountering Peter Parker and his alter ego.

What's Happening:

We're just a month away from Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the promo campaign sure has kicked in.

In the wake of a busy time filled with examining the new movie's comic book coverage homages and the reveal of a Little Caesars pizza tie-in is a new video featuring soccer star Lionel Messi, timed to debut with the ongoing World Cup.

Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, appears in the new video, in which he plays Peter Parker having a chance encounter with Messi... Though actually, Messi is kind of looking for him. Or Spider-Man, at least.

In the new film, Peter's old friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) may not remember he knew Peter, thanks to the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he still is Spider-Man obsessed, leading him to invent a "Spider-Tracker" app keeping tabs on Spidey sightings.

The promo finds Messi is one of the users of said app, which brings him right into contact with Spider-Man himself, even if he doesn't know it... And soon after, on a web-slinging trip of his own.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31.