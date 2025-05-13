“The 59th Annual CMA Awards” Returns To Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in November
This will celebrate country music's top artists and outstanding achievements.
It has been revealed that The 59th Annual CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in November.
What’s Happening:
- The Country Music Association, in collaboration with ABC, has confirmed that The 59th Annual CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19, airing live on ABC at 8/7c.
- This prestigious event, known as Country Music’s Biggest Night, will celebrate the genre's finest talents and recognize exceptional achievements within the industry.
- Further information regarding the show's host and ticket sales will be announced in the upcoming weeks, and viewers will also have the opportunity to stream the ceremony on Hulu the following day.
- The production of The 59th Annual CMA Awards is led by the Country Music Association, with Robert Deaton serving as the executive producer, Alan Carter as the director, and Jon Macks as the head writer.
About the CMA Awards:
- Since its establishment in 1967, the CMA Awards have honored the outstanding accomplishments of country music's most influential artists and creators.
- What began as a small gathering has evolved into one of the most anticipated events in the music industry, uniting the country music community for a lively, peer-recognized celebration of the genre's top talents, unforgettable moments, and significant contributions.
- As the longest-running annual music awards show on network television, the CMA Awards showcase the artistic excellence and cultural importance of country music.
- Produced by the Country Music Association and aired on ABC since 2006, this event is a vital part of the CMA's ongoing dedication to promoting and elevating the genre.
More on ABC:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com