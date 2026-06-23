"The Devil Wears Prada" Double Feature Headed to Theaters in Celebration of 20th Anniversary

The original The Devil Wears Prada film from 20th Century Fox was released at the end of June in 2006, and the hit sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 from the now-Disney-owned 20th Century Studios came out just a couple of months ago. So in celebration of the movie franchise's 20th anniversary, both movies will be playing as a double feature beginning this weekend. Check out more details below.

What's happening:

20th Century Studios has announced a limited-time double feature of The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) coming to theaters beginning this Friday, June 26 in honor of the original film's 20th anniversary.

in honor of the original film's 20th anniversary. For a list of theaters playing the double feature, be sure to visit Fandango.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on a 2003 novel of the same title by Lauren Weisberger. Both movies star Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, and they were both directed by David Frankel (One Chance).

Streaming and physical home media release dates were also announced today for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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