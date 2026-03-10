Disney Legend Whoopi Goldberg to Be Subject of New Documentary from "Perfect Neighbor" Director Geeta Gandbhir

Today it was revealed that a new feature-length documentary is in the works about actor, comedian, author, and television personality Whoopi Goldberg, who ranks among The Walt Disney Company's Disney Legends. More details below.

What's happening:

A new documentary is in the works about the life and career of entertainer Whoopi Goldberg, from Imagine Documentaries, a division of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment. The film will expand upon Goldberg's autobiography Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother and Me.

The documentary will be directed by Geeta Gandbhir, who is nominated for an Academy Award this weekend for 2025's The Perfect Neighbor. Gandbhir's other films include Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (2022), Hungry to Learn (2019), and I Am Evidence (2017).

Whoopi Goldberg's most famous Disney roles include Sister Mary Clarence in Sister Act (1992) and Sister Act 2: Back In the Habit (1993), Shenzi the hyena in The Lion King (1994) and The Lion King 1½ (2004), and Stretch in Pixar's Toy Story 3 (2010). She has also cohosted ABC's daytime talk show The View since 2007.

Additional Disney roles for Goldberg include Queen Constantina in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (1997), Dr. Vivien Morgan in A Knight In Camelot (1998), and the titular Eddie Franklin in Eddie (1996). She infamously appeared as herself in the Disney California Adventure opening-day attraction Superstar Limo and made a cameo as herself in 2011's The Muppets. Famous non-Disney roles include Oda Mae Brown in Ghost (1990) and Celie in The Color Purple (1985).

Whoopi Goldberg became a Disney Legend during the ceremony at D23 Expo 2017, hosted by soon-to-be-departing CEO Bob Iger.

What they're saying:

Geeta Gandbhir: "Whoopi Goldberg is a brilliant and groundbreaking storyteller who has shaped the landscape of entertainment for years. I, along with my partners Sam Pollard and Alisa Payne at Message Pictures, Whoopi’s long-time producing partner Tom Leonardis, President of Whoop, Inc, and Imagine Documentaries are honored to bring her story to life in this documentary."

President of Imagine Documentaries Sara Bernstein: "Imagine is thrilled to reunite with my friend and longtime collaborator the exceptional Geeta Gandbhir, Tom Leonardis and Message Pictures on this extraordinary opportunity to celebrate the singular icon that is Whoopi Goldberg. The world needs more Whoopi!"

