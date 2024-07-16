Whoopi Goldberg Breaks the Rules to Honor Her Mother at Disneyland

According to CNN, Whoopi Goldberg decided to honor her mother at Disneyland in a way that broke the rules.

What's Happening:

Whoopi Goldberg is well-known to be a Disney fan, and during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers last week, she shared that her mother passed away in 2010 and also had a love for the Disney Parks.

last week, she shared that her mother passed away in 2010 and also had a love for the Disney Parks. She decided to honor her mother in a way that is most definitely not allowed at Disneyland, scattering some of her ashes on “ It’s a Small World

Goldberg said during her interview, “No one should do this,” when talking about her decision.

Goldberg continued to say, “My mother loved Disneyland, and so we took her to Disneyland. She loved ‘Small World’”.

It did occur to her that this could have been dangerous, so she informed the park afterwards.

She said, “There’s a reason they don’t want ashes just floating around.”

Spreading human ashes on Disney property is illegal and strictly prohibited.

This is considered a biohazard and has caused rides to be shut down for cleaning.

Unfortunately, other Disney fans have continued to do this to honor loved ones in the same way.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.