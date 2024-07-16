Whoopi Goldberg Breaks the Rules to Honor Her Mother at Disneyland

According to CNN, Whoopi Goldberg decided to honor her mother at Disneyland in a way that broke the rules.
- Whoopi Goldberg is well-known to be a Disney fan, and during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers last week, she shared that her mother passed away in 2010 and also had a love for the Disney Parks.
- She decided to honor her mother in a way that is most definitely not allowed at Disneyland, scattering some of her ashes on “It’s a Small World“.
- Goldberg said during her interview, “No one should do this,” when talking about her decision.
- Goldberg continued to say, “My mother loved Disneyland, and so we took her to Disneyland. She loved ‘Small World’”.
- It did occur to her that this could have been dangerous, so she informed the park afterwards.
- She said, “There’s a reason they don’t want ashes just floating around.”
- Spreading human ashes on Disney property is illegal and strictly prohibited.
- This is considered a biohazard and has caused rides to be shut down for cleaning.
- Unfortunately, other Disney fans have continued to do this to honor loved ones in the same way.
