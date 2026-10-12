Busch Gardens Tampa Offers Discounted Howl-O-Scream Tickets for College Students
Eligible students can save when purchasing four tickets for select Thursdays and Sundays, but the limited-time offer ends Sunday.
Looking for a frighteningly good deal this Halloween season? Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is giving college students a chance to experience its annual Howl-O-Scream event for less, with a limited-time ticket offer starting at just $32 per person when purchasing four tickets.
What’s Happening:
- The college student-exclusive promotion offers discounted admission for select Thursdays and Sundays, making it an opportunity for friends to gather for a night of haunted houses, scare zones, and spooky entertainment. The offer is available for a limited time and ends Sunday, so eligible students will want to act quickly.
- Student eligibility will be verified through ID.me, and blockout dates apply. The discounted pricing requires the purchase of four tickets.
- This year's Howl-O-Scream features six haunted houses, including the all-new “Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape.” Guests can also encounter three all-new scare zones, where unexpected frights await around every corner, along with two electrifying shows designed to keep the Halloween thrills going throughout the night.
- Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and runs on select nights through October 31. The college student offer is valid on select Thursdays and Sundays, subject to availability and applicable restrictions.
- Students interested in taking advantage of the promotion can visit the official Howl-O-Scream Tampa Bay website for tickets, add-ons, and additional event information.
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay combines thrilling attractions with an accredited zoo featuring more than 16,000 animals representing over 200 species across its 300 acres. Throughout the year, the park hosts seasonal events alongside its rides, animal experiences, and other attractions.
More Busch Gardens News:
- Cheers to Bier Fest! Thrills and Grills Await at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Anaconda" Haunted Houses Coming to Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Marks "The Final Roar" of Kumba with a Photo Op and Exclusive Merchandise
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