Don’t Miss Elmo’s Springtacular at Sesame Place San Diego With a Special Guest Appearance By The Octonauts
Take advantage of the limited time ticket deal.
Join the excitement at Elmo’s Springtacular at Sesame Place San Diego, featuring a special guest appearance by The Octonauts.
What’s Happening:
- Sesame Place San Diego is celebrating the arrival of spring with Elmo’s Springtacular, which runs on select dates until May 18.
- This vibrant seasonal event offers guests a variety of enjoyable activities included with park admission, such as colorful chalk art, a nature-themed scavenger hunt, and a special story time focused on spring.
- Notably, The Octonauts will make their debut at the park on May 3 and 4, allowing visitors to meet Captain Barnacles and Kwazii, as well as participate in The Octonauts VIP Dine for a unique dining experience.
- For a limited time, visitors can enjoy a second day of admission free with their ticket purchase. Additionally, when guests buy one season pass, they can get a second at 50% off.
Art and Adventure During Elmo’s Springtacular:
- Spring comes alive at Sesame Place San Diego, celebrating nature, art, and the season's unique charm. Visitors can enjoy a range of engaging activities that capture the essence of spring.
This Includes:
- Spring Scavenger Hunt: Guests are invited to embark on an exciting quest to discover the hidden spring surprises scattered throughout the park. Complimentary activity sheets are available for pickup and can be submitted at Guest Services to receive a special prize.
- Chalk Art: Guests can unleash their creativity by using complimentary chalk to decorate the sidewalks of Sesame Place.
- Spring Storytime: Book lovers are invited to a spring storytime featuring Elmo Can... Taste! Touch! Smell! See! Hear!. After the reading, attendees can take a photo with a surprise character from Sesame Street.
The Octonauts:
- The Octonauts will embark on an exciting journey to Sesame Place San Diego on May 3 and 4, offering fans a thrilling deep-sea adventure.
- Meet Captain Barnacles & Kwazii of The Octonauts: Join Captain Barnacles and Kwazii on an exciting ocean adventure filled with exploration and fun. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet the dynamic underwater duo as they engage in their mission to explore, protect, and rescue at Sesame Place.
- The Octonauts VIP Dine: Experience a charming culinary journey with Captain Barnacles and Kwazii from The Octonauts at the Sunny Day Café.
Rides and Attractions:
- Sesame Place San Diego offers an exciting day of entertainment for visitors of all ages, featuring attractions ranging from a child's first roller coaster to an Elmo-themed rocket ship ride.
- Guests can immerse themselves in the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, capture memorable moments with beloved characters, and indulge in a delightful dining experience at the Sunny Day Café, where they can Dine with Elmo & Friends.
- As spring approaches and temperatures rise, families can also take advantage of the park's fantastic water attractions, including The Count’s Splash Castle and Cookie’s Monster Mixer.
