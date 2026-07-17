Universal Hollywood to Announce Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Opening Date Soon, Denies Reports of Delay
Could Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift miss its opening window?
A new report claims Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood will miss its opening window.
Update:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has now responded to story regarding delays. In a statement to Laughing Place a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said: "“We expect to announce an opening date soon. The information online is incorrect.”
- The original story has now removed any reference to Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift having its opening delayed.
Previously:
- A report from Fox11 claims that testing of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is causing serious noise complaints from residents in the surrounding area, which is at least in part to blame for the fact that the attraction is not yet open.
- The report also claims that the opening of Hollywood Drift is now slated for the end of the year while Universal deals with the objections.
- Residents in the Toluca Lake neighborhood near Universal Studios claim that screaming from ride testers is "non-stop" and noise on the local golf course is called "extremely disruptive."
- We reached out to USH for comment but did not hear back prior to publication. As of now the officially opening of Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift is still listed as "Summer 2026."
Why This Is Important:
- While USH has yet to make public content, the fact that it's now the middle of July, and we still don't have an opening date for a roller coaster that is supposed to open this summer, has certainly been curious. While we don't know for sure why this has happened, issues with the local area would certainly explain it.
- Unlike many theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood grew out of the adjacent film studio, and was surrounded by residential areas from its earliest days. It has aways had to contend with its neighbors. There's a reason that the park has never had an outdoor coaster before.
- Universal Studios Hollywood certainly knew that noise was a potential issue with Hollywood Drift. The use of various technologies to help control sound were specifically called out by Universal Creative when the coaster was first announced.
More Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift News:
- Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will put guests in iconic cars from the film franchise that will "drift" around the track.
- While Universal Hollywood's version of the roller coaster may be having issues, the Orlando version is moving right along, and recently completed its signature 170 foot spike.
- Whenever it opens Hollywood Drift should be an incredible ride due to the way it loops around the starway escalator.
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