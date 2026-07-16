Fast and Furious: Hollywood Drift Coaster Reaches Milestone With Spike Completion
Universal Orlando's coaster already looked fast, but now it's looking furious.
The Florida version of the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster just hit a new high point.
What's Happening:
- Construction of Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Florida has reached a new milestone. Universal Orlando Resort took to Twitter to celebrate the completion of the 170 foot tall spike that will make this version of the ride unique compared to its Universal Studios Hollywood counterpart.
- The highest vertical point of any theme park construction is often seen as a major milestone. This is all the more true when we're dealing with a spike like this one. It may not be one for the record books, but that doesn't make it less impressive.
- Universal Orlando's version of Hollywood Drift began construction earlier this year following the removal of Hollywood Rip! Ride! Rockit! The coaster is scheduled to open in 2027.
- Universal Studios Hollywood has its own version of Hollywood Drift, which is scheduled to open this summer, though no official opening date has yet been revealed.
More Universal Fast & Furious News:
- As part of the construction of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the current F&F attraction at Universal Studios Florida has been on the chopping block. The ride has officially set its closing date in August.
- While some aspects of the two Hollywood Drift coasters will be different, other elements, such as the coaster train configuration, are expected to be the same.
- While Orlando gets a spike, the USH coaster has its own unique thrills, as it will actually loop around the Starway escalators
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