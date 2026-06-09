Gatorland Temporarily Closes Following A Non-Credible Bomb Threat
The Orlando wildlife attraction evacuated guests and staff after receiving a bomb threat, but authorities determined the threat was not credible following a full inspection of the property.
A routine day at one of Central Florida's most recognizable attractions came to an abrupt halt Tuesday after Gatorland received a bomb threat, prompting an immediate evacuation of the park and a response from local law enforcement.
What’s Happening:
- Guests and employees were evacuated from the Orlando attraction as park leaders coordinated with the Orange County Sheriff's Office to secure the property and conduct a thorough inspection. After completing its investigation, authorities determined the threat was not credible, allowing the park to resume normal operations.
- According to a statement released by Gatorland President and CEO Mark McHugh, the park acted quickly once the threat was received, prioritizing the safety of guests, staff, and the animals that call the attraction home.
- "Gatorland Orlando received a bomb threat this afternoon," the statement read. "We immediately evacuated the park, including remaining guests and staff."
- The Orange County Sheriff's Office conducted a full inspection of the property following the evacuation. After reviewing the premises, officials concluded there was no credible threat to the park.
- As a result, Gatorland announced that it will reopen on June 10 and continue operating its planned summer extended hours schedule from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
- The incident serves as a reminder of the extensive emergency preparedness measures in place at major attractions throughout Central Florida. Theme parks and wildlife attractions regularly conduct training and maintain established safety protocols designed to protect visitors and employees in the event of emergencies.
- While the disruption temporarily interrupted operations, Gatorland officials emphasized that guest safety remains their highest priority. The attraction thanked visitors for their patience and understanding as law enforcement completed its investigation.
- Known as the "Alligator Capital of the World," Gatorland has welcomed guests to Central Florida for decades and remains one of the region's most recognizable wildlife attractions. The park is home to thousands of alligators and crocodiles, animal encounters, educational exhibits, and family-friendly attractions.
- With authorities clearing the property and determining the threat was not credible, Gatorland is expected to return to normal operations tomorrow as it heads into its busy summer season.
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