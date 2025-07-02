Award-Winning Illusionist Brad Ross to Perform at Knott's Berry Farm for Three Weeks of Shows This Summer
Ross is known for his signature "boy-next-door" charm and jaw-dropping illusions.
Southern California theme park fans, get ready for some amazing illusions. Internationally acclaimed magician Brad Ross is making his way to Knott’s Berry Farm for three weeks’ worth of shows at the Walter Knott Theater.
What’s happening:
- “International Star Illusionist" Brad Ross will be performing a residency of magic shows at Knott’s Berry Farm’s Walter Knott Theater this summer.
- These performances will take place three times a day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between July 12th and August 3rd at the popular Buena Park theme park in Southern California.
- According to Knott’s, the shows will include “interactive moments and thrilling audience participation," making each performance a “one-of-a-kind experience where surprises unfold at every turn."
What they’re saying:
- Knott’s Berry Farm: “This summer, award-winning International Star Illusionist Brad Ross brings his mesmerizing show to Knott’s Berry Farm, taking audiences on an unforgettable journey into fantasy and imagination. Families will experience jaw-dropping grand illusions, hilarious comedy and breathtaking magic LIVE on stage. This action-packed show will thrill, amaze and have fans of all ages on the edge of their seats."
- “With his signature charm, Brad draws the audience into every moment, making you an integral part of the experience. More than illusions, his show is a celebration of everyday magic and childhood wonder. After wowing audiences in over 50 countries, Brad is bringing the world’s most incredible illusions to The Walter Knott Theater from select dates between July 12 – August 3. Don’t miss your chance to see Brad Ross before he disappears!"
