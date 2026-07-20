New "Jaws" x Seaav Collection Surfaces at Universal with Amity Island-Inspired Apparel

The limited-edition collaboration blends sustainable activewear and swimwear with the legacy of Jaws, now available at Universal parks and online.

A brand-new collaboration celebrating one of the most iconic films of all time has officially arrived, with the Jaws x Seaav Collection now available for fans looking to bring a little Amity Island style to their summer wardrobe.

What’s Happening:

Available now at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and online through Shop Universal, the limited-edition collection combines the timeless legacy of Jaws with Seaav's signature coastal-inspired apparel and commitment to ocean conservation.

The collaboration features a selection of activewear and swimwear inspired by the waters that made Jaws a cinematic legend. From beach days and poolside lounging to workouts and outdoor adventures, the collection is designed to blend performance, comfort, and subtle nods to Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking 1975 thriller.

Rather than focusing solely on the film's terrifying great white shark, the collection embraces the broader coastal aesthetic that helped define Jaws. Ocean-inspired colors, nautical influences, and wearable designs make the pieces just as fitting for everyday life as they are for a summer vacation.

The collection includes:

The partnership also highlights Seaav's environmental mission. The Boston-based sustainable activewear company was founded with a focus on protecting the world's oceans and coastlines. For every purchase made through the brand, Seaav removes one pound of waste from shorelines, helping reduce pollution while encouraging more sustainable fashion.

That shared appreciation for the ocean made Jaws a natural fit for the collaboration.

According to Universal, the collection celebrates both the iconic New England waters that inspired the legendary film and the power, beauty, and respect the ocean deserves. It's a tribute that recognizes Jaws not only as one of Hollywood's most influential blockbusters but also as a story forever connected to the sea.

The release continues Universal's growing lineup of lifestyle collaborations tied to its most beloved franchises. In recent years, the resort has expanded beyond traditional theme park merchandise by partnering with fashion, athletic, and specialty brands to create collections that appeal to fans both inside and outside the parks.

Whether you're visiting Universal this summer or simply looking to add a subtle piece of movie history to your wardrobe, the Jaws x Seaav Collection offers a fresh way to celebrate the classic thriller more than 50 years after it first made audiences think twice about going for a swim.

The limited-edition collection is available now while supplies last at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and ShopUniversal.

More Universal News: