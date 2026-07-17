Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Universal Orlando Resort

Now I'm hungry.

National Ice Cream Day is almost here, and Universal Orlando Resort has it covered.

What's Happening:

  • National Ice Cream Day is July 19th (as if you needed that as an excuse to eat ice cream).
  • If you need a place to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Universal Orlando Resort may be among the best options.
  • Every park, water park, and hotel, has at least one location to find a frozen sweet treat, and some of them are among the best ice cream you'll find anywhere.
  • From the recently opened Satellite Shakes at Epic Universe to Butterbeer ice cream at Diagon Alley, Universal has some fantastic frozen offerings.
    • Captain Cacao’s Starlight Voyage - Satellite Shakes

  • Butterbeer Ice-Cream - Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour

  • Waturi Fusion at Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona

  • Poppy-licious Pink and Brozone Berry - Trolls Treats in DreamWorks Land

  • A variety of milkshakes at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

  • Guests can also find ice cream at several Universal Orlando Resort hotels, including:
    • Emack and Bolio’s at Hard Rock Hotel
    • Gelateria at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
    • Shakes Malt Shoppe at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort
    • Tuk Tuk Market at Loews Royal Pacific Resort
    • New Dutch Trading Co. at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
    • Urban Pantry at Universal Aventura Hotel
    • Aurora Market at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel
    • Cosmos Cafe and Market at Universal Stella Nova Resort
    • Omega Cafe and Market at Universal Terra Luna Resort

More Universal Orlando Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey