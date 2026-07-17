Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Universal Orlando Resort

National Ice Cream Day is almost here, and Universal Orlando Resort has it covered.

What's Happening:

National Ice Cream Day is July 19th (as if you needed that as an excuse to eat ice cream).

If you need a place to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Universal Orlando Resort may be among the best options.

Every park, water park, and hotel, has at least one location to find a frozen sweet treat, and some of them are among the best ice cream you'll find anywhere.

From the recently opened Satellite Shakes at Epic Universe to Butterbeer ice cream at Diagon Alley, Universal has some fantastic frozen offerings. Captain Cacao’s Starlight Voyage - Satellite Shakes



Butterbeer Ice-Cream - Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour

Waturi Fusion at Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona

Poppy-licious Pink and Brozone Berry - Trolls Treats in DreamWorks Land

A variety of milkshakes at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

Guests can also find ice cream at several Universal Orlando Resort hotels, including: Emack and Bolio’s at Hard Rock Hotel Gelateria at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel Shakes Malt Shoppe at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort Tuk Tuk Market at Loews Royal Pacific Resort New Dutch Trading Co. at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort Urban Pantry at Universal Aventura Hotel Aurora Market at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel Cosmos Cafe and Market at Universal Stella Nova Resort Omega Cafe and Market at Universal Terra Luna Resort



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