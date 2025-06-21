"Jurassic World Rebirth" Comes to Life with New Display at Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk

"Jurassic World Rebirth" hits theaters July 2nd.
by , (Photography) |
Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for the release of Jurassic World Rebirth with a brand new display at CityWalk.

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, Laughing Place spotted a brand new display celebrating the upcoming release of Jurassic World Rebirth.
  • Located on CityWalk directly in front of Universal Cinema, the new display takes up a large section of the plaza area.
  • The temple looking structure, features a large pterodactyl on top, with an egg display underneath.

  • With ropes around the structure, it looks like guests looking to take a photo with the installation will not be able to go underneath the structure for photos.
  • Jurassic World Rebirth is a new adventure in the Jurassic World series, straying away from the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led trilogy. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the film will follow a team of skilled operatives as they travel to the original Jurassic Park labs on Isla Nublar to capture genetic material for life-saving medical progress.
  • The team will face the risk of running into carnivorous dinosaurs and discover a secret that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Mega Movie Summer:

  • Speaking of dinosaurs, Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood is making an even bigger splash this summer.
  • When Jurassic Park: The Ride closed back in 2018, the attraction’s water cannon effect would remain turned off upon the retheme’s opening.
  • For Mega Movie Summer, those cannons are back, drenching riders even more.
  • That’s just one of the many exciting offerings at Mega Movie Summer.

