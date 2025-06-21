"Jurassic World Rebirth" Comes to Life with New Display at Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk

Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for the release of Jurassic World Rebirth with a brand new display at CityWalk.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, Laughing Place spotted a brand new display celebrating the upcoming release of Jurassic World Rebirth .

. Located on CityWalk directly in front of Universal Cinema, the new display takes up a large section of the plaza area.

The temple looking structure, features a large pterodactyl on top, with an egg display underneath.

With ropes around the structure, it looks like guests looking to take a photo with the installation will not be able to go underneath the structure for photos.

Jurassic World Rebirth is a new adventure in the Jurassic World series, straying away from the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led trilogy. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the film will follow a team of skilled operatives as they travel to the original Jurassic Park labs on Isla Nublar to capture genetic material for life-saving medical progress.

is a new adventure in the series, straying away from the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led trilogy. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the film will follow a team of skilled operatives as they travel to the original Jurassic Park labs on Isla Nublar to capture genetic material for life-saving medical progress. The team will face the risk of running into carnivorous dinosaurs and discover a secret that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Mega Movie Summer:

Speaking of dinosaurs , Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood is making an even bigger splash this summer.

Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood is making an even bigger splash this summer. When Jurassic Park: The Ride closed back in 2018, the attraction’s water cannon effect would remain turned off upon the retheme’s opening.

For Mega Movie Summer, those cannons are back, drenching riders even more.

That’s just one of the many exciting offerings at Mega Movie Summer.

Read More Mega Movie Summer: